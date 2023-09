Dutch DJ Reinier Zonneveld takes a broad view of techno, combining his background as a classical composer and pianist with his experience coming up in The Netherlands’ illegal rave scene. He’s released records on Oliver Koletzki’s Stil vor Talent, Carl Cox’s Intec and Richie Hawtin’s Minus, as well as remixing tracks for Moby. Founding his own label, Filth on Acid, in 2017, Zonneveld is known for his all-night sets that span deep melodic tracks and acid techno.