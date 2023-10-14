The seething hardcore of New York four-piece Regulate is as personal as it is political. As frontman Sebastian Paba’s vocals shift from soulful to screamo, the songwriter’s lyrics explore power hierarchies, identity struggles and the erasure of indigenous communities in the US. A bolt of aggression runs through In the Promise of Another Tomorrow (2018), while their 2022 self-titled album – released with hardcore connoisseurs Flatspot Records – intertwines the genre’s archetypes with elements of R&B and Latin.