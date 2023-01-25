Maryland’s redveil began rapping and producing his strain of lo-fi hip-hop when he was 11, after discovering The Internet and Tyler, the Creator’s collaboration ‘Palace/Curse’. Complementing his playful bars with warm, soul-soaked productions – which swirl together piano, saxophone and synths – Pitchfork described 2022’s learn 2 swim as soaring “on a sense of melancholic triumph, ordaining a new star to watch in the process.” Nabbing supporter slots on tours with Freddie Gibbs and Denzel Curry, in 2020 his uptempo track ‘Drown’ received praise from his idol, Tyler, the Creator.