Red Axes is a gothic-dance collaboration between Tel Aviv-based producers Dori Sadovnik and Niv Arzi. Formed in 2010, the duo’s dynamic sound pulls from post punk, psychedelic, house, disco and new wave; and in 2018 they debuted their Trips EP series, which sees them collaborate with artists from countries including India and Vietnam. In 2022, they released Mumia, another collaborative EP with French tropical house duo Polo & Pan.