Hangrui Zhang initiated the Recycled Materials Trio following the completion of his composition Music for Recycled Materials. Visual artist Andrew Pierce Scott collaborated with Hangrui to make a wide selection of functioning musical instruments out of unconventional and unwanted materials. The group focuses on cross-disciplinary performance, sonic exploration, and collaboration with artists from other fields. They were finalists in Nonclassical’s 2023 Battle of the Bands competition. https://www.rcm.ac.uk/research/people/details/?id=ZHA19026400&fbclid=IwAR19dY7Xe12647ix9jpu5iHIqq75sDs_qrzFIwo4dpR7FmIPRr03AEdrYsw