About Recycled Materials Trio

Hangrui Zhang initiated the Recycled Materials Trio following the completion of his composition Music for Recycled Materials. Visual artist Andrew Pierce Scott collaborated with Hangrui to make a wide selection of functioning musical instruments out of unconventional and unwanted materials. The group focuses on cross-disciplinary performance, sonic exploration, and collaboration with artists from other fields. They were finalists in Nonclassical’s 2023 Battle of the Bands competition. https://www.rcm.ac.uk/research/people/details/?id=ZHA19026400&fbclid=IwAR19dY7Xe12647ix9jpu5iHIqq75sDs_qrzFIwo4dpR7FmIPRr03AEdrYsw

