Once a viral internet meme and now a hyperpop enchantress, Rebecca Black rose to fame in 2011 with her teen bop ‘Friday’. After a traditional pop stint in the late ’10s, the Californian singer debuted a futuristic sound and image with 2021’s Rebecca Black Was Here and – to mark its 10th anniversary – reimagined her infamous debut into a glitchy digicore track with Big Freedia and Dorian Electra. Quickly amassing a queer fanbase, Black has performed her fizzy pop songs at Heaven, Bowery Ballroom and Pride parades around the US.