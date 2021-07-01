Artist

Ray Volpe

About Ray Volpe

Ray Volpe combines dubstep and his passion for punk and emo to create his own high-BPM sound. A mash-up of frantic synths, trap-esque claps and heavy drops, his breakthrough solo track, ‘Laserbeams’, proved a hit both on socials and at 2022’s Electric Daisy Carnival, where it was the most played song of the weekend. Winning support from DJ Snake and Diplo, the Long Islander – who is known to fans as the ‘Volpetron’ – has also collaborated with Sullivan King, and supported for ILLENIUM and Excision.

