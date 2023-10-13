Whether he goes by Dark Soldier, Dr Wootang or Renegade, Ray Keith has undeniably earnt his place as a drum and bass icon since debuting over 40 years ago. Initially crafting rare groove and acid house floorfillers, turbocharged classics ‘Terrorist’ and ‘Chopper’ established the producer, engineer and vocalist as a jungle figurehead. Renowned for his menacing basslines, brutal breakbeats and soulful twists, when he’s not heading up his ’90s-born label Dread Recordings, Keith also occasionally produces Chicago-flavoured house.