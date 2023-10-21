Ray Kash, an Iranian- American DJ, was raised in New York but relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his music career. With over 15 years of experience, he has become one of LA's most versatile and innovative DJs, holding residencies at esteemed venues. Additionally, Ray founded Temple Los Angeles, a renowned party series that highlights local talent, fosters a sense of community, and hosts annual fundraisers for charitable causes. He further expanded his musical knowledge and skills by living in Barcelona before returning to Los Angeles. Inspired by his travels and diverse cultural encounters, Ray is now focused on completing his own music, utilising his unique style and unwavering passion to push the boundaries of DJing and create unforgettable experiences.