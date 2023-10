Raw Poetic is a rapper, multi-instrumentalist and producer based in Washington, DC. But his insightful lyrics, melodic flows and live instrumentation are not applied to hip-hop alone, he leans on many genres – fusing rock, rap and jazz to surprising effect. His tracks are replete with strings, madcap sampling, vibraphone, kalimba, melodica, synths and vinyl scratching; and 2022’s Laminated Skies saw him team up with Damu The Fudgemunk for a brain-melter of an album.