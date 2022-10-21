Although their jagged guitars sound out of New York, Raw Brigade’s straight-edged hardcore was formed in Bogotá, Colombia. Playing with what Stereogum calls “a heavy chest-puffed-out urgency”, the four-piece have released scathing Latin punk with hardcore guardians Six Feet Under and Cash Only, including 2022’s Aggressive City – a full throttle burst of guitar riffs totalling nearly 15 minutes long. Regulars of their city’s dive bar scene, the band have played to crowds of hardcore lovers across the US.