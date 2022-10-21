Artist

Raw Brigade

Top trackTerrorist

About Raw Brigade

Although their jagged guitars sound out of New York, Raw Brigade’s straight-edged hardcore was formed in Bogotá, Colombia. Playing with what Stereogum calls “a heavy chest-puffed-out urgency”, the four-piece have released scathing Latin punk with hardcore guardians Six Feet Under and Cash Only, including 2022’s Aggressive City – a full throttle burst of guitar riffs totalling nearly 15 minutes long. Regulars of their city’s dive bar scene, the band have played to crowds of hardcore lovers across the US.

Posted by DICE
Raw Brigade doesn’t have any events coming up on DICE. Follow them to stay up to date.