R&B singer Ravyn Lenae was fresh from graduating high school in Chicago when she dropped 2018’s Crush, an EP described by Pitchfork as “five tracks of inventive modernist soul”. She followed it with her debut album, HYPNOS (2022), which was produced by The Internet’s Steve Lacy. His fluid, celestial instrumentals set the stage for the classically trained Lenae’s falsetto and silky songwriting style. Lenae is also a member of Missouri rapper Smino’s Zero Fatigue collective, and has played alongside Noname and SZA.