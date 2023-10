American singer-songwriter Raveena is best known for her 2022 record, Asha’s Awakening, which is an R&B-meets-Bollywood concept album told from the perspective of a Punjabi space princess. Drawing inspiration from Minnie Riperton, Billie Holiday and Björk, Raveena’s ethereal brand of R&B has graced the stages of Coachella, NPR’s Tiny Desk and COLORSxSTUDIOS.