As per The New York Times, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott remains “one of the last of the ’50s-era folk revivalists still on the road today.” Running away from his New York home at 14 to join the rodeo, the folk legend has reinterpreted the American songbook for over six decades. A Grammy and National Medal of Arts recipient, Elliott has inspired the work of Johnny Cash, Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan – the latter once hailing him as “the king of folk singers”.