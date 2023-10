Raji Rags is a pillar of London’s music scene. Before he closed star-studded fashion week parties alongside Arca and Honey Dijon, the DJ and radio host was the founder of hip-hop soirée Livin’ Proof and “mutant dance party” Bubble Chamber. From soul to house, hip-hop to techno, no genre is off-limits as the born-and-bred Londoner spins tracks by Erykah Badu and Four Tet at his Corsica Studios residency, and on his celebrated NTS Radio show.