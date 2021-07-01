This witchy West Coast duo incant anarcha-feminist politics over black metal and doomcore. With a focus on drawn-out hypnotic vocals and sounds, they create spectral sounds that linger from a wide-spanning list influences: from the austere landscapes of Cat Power, Grouper and Mount Eerie to the irreverent cries of Battle of Mice, Punch and Rape Revenge. These touchstones are evident in Ragana’s sense of boundlessness; the way their songs can sound ferocious, sprawling, wrathful and soothing all at once.