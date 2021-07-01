To hear RAC’s melody-driven electronica with its soft heartfelt vocals is a far cry from the remixes he became famous for. With more than 200 reworks of other artist’s music, it took a few years for RAC to come out of his shell and start letting his creativity really breathe. The Porto native is now beloved for his melancholic, almost conversational RnB. His vulnerability was validated when he garnered a Grammy nomination for his single ‘Say My Name’ back in 2016, and since then his full releases have racked up over half a billion streams.