The Rugged Man is one of the most fascinating figures in hip-hop. His career spans decades and defies simple narratives: he’s been an up-and-coming star, a banished industry outcast, an underground cult hero, an independent success story, and an influential master of the art form. He can obliterate rappers with ferocious battle rhymes, craft heartfelt diatribes, challenge corrupt political systems, and deliver commanding flows. He’s also worked with many of hip-hop’s most respected artists and still tears up the microphone onstage.