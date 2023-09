A mix of sprawling psych-pop, prog rock and heavy garage riffs, Australia’s Psychedelic Porn Crumpets rose out of Perth’s indie underground in 2014. Debut album High Visceral Part 1 set the bar incredibly high from the off, and their fourth album, 2021’s Shyga! The Sunlight Mound marked the biggest step in their evolution; melding all manner of heart-palpitating sounds into their uncompromising orchestra of noise.