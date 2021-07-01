Reggae royalty Protoje prides himself on a wide-ranging sound that complements his paradigm-shifting lyricism. Easily one of the most important artists in modern reggae, the Jamaican singer/songwriter/DJ preserves his country’s tradition of socially conscious, spiritual songcraft, standing tall above the commercialisation of his culture. Protoje performs with the Indiggnation Band, and is the founder and leader of the In.Digg.Nation Collective, an arts collective that has produced other reggae revivalists such as Kabaka Pyramid, Chronixx and Jah9.