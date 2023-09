“We’ve always wanted to be rockstars,” Harvey Blumer, one half of house duo Prospa tells Mixmag. Both he and Gosha Smith played rock music before a trip to the dance tent of their local Leeds Festival sparked their obsession with electronic music and production. Combining chugging beats, soulful vocals and a dose of ’90s rave hedonism, Prospa have performed sets at Amnesia and at the very tent that started it all.