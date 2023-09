Finding his own lane combining down-to-earth rap verses with acoustic instrumentals, Michael Murray is Prose. Initially a trio united by their love of Tupac, Oasis and Manchester United, the Mancunian singer-songwriter has performed solo since 2022. Characterised by heartfelt melodies and a raw homegrown edge, his inventive sound caught the attention of Naughty Boy in the mid ’10s, with the producer signing Prose to his label to release What If? (2015) and Home Of The Brave (2016).