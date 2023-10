Singer-songwriter Priya Ragu rose to prominence with her 2020 track ‘Good Love 2.0’, introducing the world to her sleek R&B and vibrant electropop. She pulls inspiration from her Tamil heritage in the glossy R&B songs she crafts with her brother – think tabla grooves and Kollywood samples. She has played her signature sound at SXSW, Latitude and Primavera, and Vogue India named her one of the six artists to blow up in 2021.