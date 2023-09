Pram are a post-rock band that formed in Birmingham back in 1988. Moog experiments, exotic rhythms and breezy horns typified their early releases, until they started to implement sampling and lean into early hip-hop stylings. They remain one of the most unpredictable bands around, in more ways than one: in 2018 they shocked fans with the release Across the Meridian, their first album in over a decade.