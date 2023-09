The entirely self-taught Porter Robinson has been producing since he was 12, creating a brand of electronic music he calls “complextro”. With a unique ability to invoke nostalgia through future-facing sounds, he signed to Skillrex’s label OWSLA at age 18. Considered a departure from his previous bass-fuelled style, Robinson’s 2014 debut album, Worlds, fused synthpop with electronic and house elements; with a focus on melody he weaved emotion and vulnerability throughout.