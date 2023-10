Back in 1996, Berlin’s Stefan Betke damaged his Waldorf 4-pole analog filter after dropping it. Its subsequent hums, crackles and pops became a source of inspiration, and his dubtronica alias Pole was born. Taking listeners on a glitchy, bass-driven dub journey with releases 1 (1998), 2 (1999) and 3 (2000), his work has been described as “calm, abstract, minimal genius”. He has since joined forces with Four Tet for heavily improvised sets at fabric and Boiler Room.