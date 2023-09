When Pokey LaFarge first heard the music of bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe at age 16, he couldn’t swap his guitar for a mandolin quick enough. A passion for Americana music and its history quickly blossomed, with the Illinois-born singer-songwriter independently debuting his own eclectic, lighthearted take on roots with Marmalade in 2006. Sonically diverse, LaFarge marches from swing music to R&B, and has toured and collaborated with the White Stripes’ Jack White.