South London singer-songwriter Plumm first started releasing music in 2018, a blend of neo-soul, jazz and blues. In 2022, the BRIT School graduate joined Gilles Peterson’s young musician mentorship programme and released Chameleonic, which encapsulated her eclectic, emotion-led sound. She’s played to audiences at London’s Jazz Cafe and Royal Albert Hall, whether alongside her fellow members of Levitation Orchestra or performing a one-woman vocal pedal show.