Upcoming events

RAVE PARK : PLK, Dinos, Luidji, DJ WeedimFri, 6 Oct
Parc des Expositions de RennesRennes
LES NUITS COURTES : Pass 3 jours27 Oct - 29 Oct
Espace René CassinFontenay-le-Comte
LES NUITS COURTES :Pass 2 jours Samedi + Dimanche 28 Oct - 29 Oct
Espace René CassinFontenay-le-Comte
LES NUITS COURTES : Pass 1 jour DimancheSun, 29 Oct
Espace René CassinFontenay-le-Comte
PLK - MilanoMon, 13 Nov
Gate MilanoMilano
PLKWed, 15 Nov
RazzmatazzBarcelona
PLK Thu, 16 Nov
Sala ShokoMadrid
PLKSun, 19 Nov
EartHLondon
PLKFri, 1 Mar 2024
Zénith Toulouse MétropoleToulouse
PLKThu, 4 Apr 2024
Zénith Nantes MétropoleNantes