Often labelled simply as “gloom”, Planning for Buria’s Thom Wasluck draws from a rich palette of slowcore, shoegaze, doom, ’90s alt rock and drone. His 2010 debut, Leaving, was an introverted work characterised by heavy dynamics and personal obsessions. His later works take a softer approach, filled with nostalgia-laden ennui and real moments of catharsis for the listener.