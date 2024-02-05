Artist

Pip Blom

Top trackPip Blom - I Think I'm in Love

Upcoming events

Live at Leeds in the CitySat, 14 Oct
Various Venues, LeedsLeeds
Pip BlomMon, 16 Oct
Norwich Arts CentreNorwich
On Margate Sounds All DayerSat, 21 Oct
Various Venues, MargateMargate
Pip Blom: Live + SigningMon, 23 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
Pip Blom: Live + SigningWed, 25 Oct
Rough Trade BristolBristol
Pip BlomMon, 5 Feb 2024
The Castle and FalconBirmingham
Pip Blom Tue, 13 Feb 2024
Crookes Social ClubSheffield
Pip BlomWed, 14 Feb 2024
Canvas 1Manchester
Pip BlomFri, 16 Feb 2024
The Lantern at Bristol BeaconBristol
Pip BlomTue, 20 Feb 2024
CHALK Brighton
Pip BlomWed, 21 Feb 2024
HeavenLondon
PIP BLOM + Personal TrainerFri, 23 Feb 2024
Point EphémèreParis