“No-one wants to listen to a bunch of white dudes complaining about the same sh*t,” says Ashrita Kumar, frontwoman of pop-punk trio Pinkshift. Subverting the stereotypes of the genre, the band emerged from Baltimore in 2018 with a focus on creating empowering, ’90s grunge-inspired songs. Finding online success with relatable anthem ‘i’m gonna tell my therapist on you’, in 2022 the band released their debut album, Love Me Forever, and toured with PUP.