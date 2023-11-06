Euphoric indie rock is the vessel Pillow Queens use to celebrate their queerness, stand up for the rights of women, and reflect on their strict Catholic upbringings in Dublin. Formed in 2016, the quartet’s guitar-led sound made its debut with 2020’s In Waiting, while follow-up Leave the Light On (2022) was described as “epically transcendent and comfortingly gritty” by The Guardian. Channelling a ’90s-reminiscent riot grrrl attitude when they perform, the band have opened shows for SOAK and Phoebe Bridgers.