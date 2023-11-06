Artist

Pillow Queens

Top trackPillow Queens - Liffey

About Pillow Queens

Euphoric indie rock is the vessel Pillow Queens use to celebrate their queerness, stand up for the rights of women, and reflect on their strict Catholic upbringings in Dublin. Formed in 2016, the quartet’s guitar-led sound made its debut with 2020’s In Waiting, while follow-up Leave the Light On (2022) was described as “epically transcendent and comfortingly gritty” by The Guardian. Channelling a ’90s-reminiscent riot grrrl attitude when they perform, the band have opened shows for SOAK and Phoebe Bridgers.

Posted by DICE

Upcoming events

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2023 présente Dream Wife + Pillow Queens + Been StellarMon, 6 Nov
TrabendoParis
Pillow QueensMon, 13 Nov
100 ClubLondon
Pillow QueensTue, 14 Nov
Clwb Ifor BachCardiff
Pillow QueensWed, 15 Nov
The CrescentYork