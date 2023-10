Using indie pop as his canvas, piglet juxtaposes muffled lo-fi productions with frank and intense introspective lyrics. On 2022’s seven songs, the singer-songwriter and producer shares his mental health anxieties and condemns the waiting lists and medical mistreatments he and other transgender individuals routinely face. This advocacy takes centre stage at piglet’s shows, whether he’s on tour with Porridge Radio or performing at fundraisers for trans healthcare.