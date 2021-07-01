London-based electro-fairy artist Pi Lubanjice's music is a bewitching and genre-defying concoction of electro-alien-fairy-cyber-hyper-pop that has captivated a devoted following with its mystical, avant-garde sound. Led by the enigmatic multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Ivana Picek, Pi has been pushing the boundaries of music since her 2011 debut as Ivana Picek. After two acclaimed folk albums, Picek transformed herself into an occult analog-electronic fairy, collaborating with various artists from her native Croatia and beyond. She was part of the band Pridjevi, who gained international acclaim, and even worked with the legendary Croatian actor Rade Šerbedžija. Her 2017 album "(časna lubanjska)" was hailed as one of the year's best by both local and foreign media. Pi's new album, "E.I. (Evgenia Institute)," promises to be their most daring release yet. The lead single, "MALI ANDROID," comes with an innovative animated music video set in a not-so-distant dystopian future. Picek recorded and produced the album herself, with mixing from long-time collaborator Arian Vuica (Strapazoot). Pi's live performances are as mesmerizing as their sound, and their futuristic video clips, which accompany each song, provide an immersive sensory experience for the audience. With their unique sound and mysterious aura, Pi Lubanjice is a rising star in the music world.