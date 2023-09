“Devastating alt pop” is how Phoebe Green sums up her sound. Before signing to Chess Club Records, the Manchester-based singer-songwriter self-released her debut indie pop album – 2016’s 02:00am – on her 18th birthday. Since then, she’s received a Billie Eillish co-sign, and dropped a follow-up, 2022’s Lucky Me. Delving into lyrical themes of heartbreak and PTSD, she deals in bold choruses and bendy synths.