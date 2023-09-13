Philipp's career as a DJ began in 2002 and immediately led him to perform in the most important Italian clubs. The vision of the Florentine DJ, however, is much broader and thanks to his friend and colleague Cole, in the following years they developed the FRAGOLA project which quickly became a reference for clubbers from all over Italy. The natural evolution of the project is the birth of SUNFLOWER, an open air daytime born in Florence and then exported with great success to Italy and abroad. The constant evolution as an artist and organizer allows Philipp to work alongside seminal artists for the world club scene such as Laurent Garnier, Sven Vath, Tiesto, Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, James Holden, Satoshi Tomiie, Ricardo Villalobos and many others over the years. La carriera come dj di Philipp inizia nel 2002 e fin da subito lo porta ad esibirsi nei più importanti club italiani. La visione del dj fiorentino è però molto più ampia e grazie all’amico e collega Cole, negli anni successivi sviluppano il progetto FRAGOLA che in breve tempo diventerà un riferimento per clubber provenienti da tutta Italia. Naturale evoluzione del progetto è la nascita di SUNFLOWER, open air daytime nato a Firenze e poi esportato con grande successo in Italia e all’estero. La costante evoluzione come artista e organizzatore permette a Philipp di affiancare negli anni artisti seminali per la scena club mondiale quali Laurent Garnier, Sven Vath, Tiesto, Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, James Holden, Satoshi Tomiie, Ricardo Villalobos e molti altri ancora.