Korean-American rapper pH-1 gives his influences – boom bap and West Coast rap – a K-pop makeover on his tracks. Bouncy instrumentals are layered with dreamy melodies, often through the vocals of pH-1 himself. Elements of late-’90s/early-’00s R&B drift in between his lyrics, which are delivered in both English and Korean; forgoing the violence and drug advocation of other rappers, he stays true to his emotionally intelligent self instead.