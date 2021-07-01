Formed in 2004, pg.lost’s self-described “Swedish experimental instrumentalism” sounds like an audio Armageddon. The post-rock quartet hail from east Sweden and bring with them haunting combative soundscapes with a deeply melancholic energy. While 2016’s Versus opts for a more synth-driven approach, on Oscillate (2020), the hellraisers return to their signature hostile guitar-shredding sound. They regularly bring their signature heavy bass riffs and frenetic live stage presence to experimental rock festivals around Europe.