Artist

pg.lost

Top trackEraser

About pg.lost

Formed in 2004, pg.lost’s self-described “Swedish experimental instrumentalism” sounds like an audio Armageddon. The post-rock quartet hail from east Sweden and bring with them haunting combative soundscapes with a deeply melancholic energy. While 2016’s Versus opts for a more synth-driven approach, on Oscillate (2020), the hellraisers return to their signature hostile guitar-shredding sound. They regularly bring their signature heavy bass riffs and frenetic live stage presence to experimental rock festivals around Europe.

