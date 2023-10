Led by the reflective songwriting of frontman Lorenzo Cook, Petite League define themselves as “New York’s premiere baseball band”. Formed in 2015, the four-piece hark back to the ’80s with bright melodies and power pop guitars on Joyrider (2021) and Thrill Seekers (2022), while still sticking true to their summery surf-rock sound. Live, the nostalgic ensemble have performed as part of Pier 17’s summer rooftop series and at intimate spots on tour across the US.