Perfume Genius makes bombastic art-pop, stripped-down ballads and plucky dream pop with a vulnerable core. Chimes, mellotron and hints of reggae are all present on his 2022 album Ugly Season, which Pitchfork described as “eerie and gorgeous”. Broaching topics of sexual abuse, sadness and body dysmorphia in his softly spoken lyrics, over the course of his career, he has toured with Tame Impala and Florence and the Machine, and played to crowds at Glastonbury and Coachella.