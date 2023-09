Rolling Stone once said that modern rock’n’roll peaked with Pere Ubu’s debut album, The Modern Dance, in 1978. Whatever the underground quintet’s sound is labelled as – whether it be art-punk, industrial rock or avant-garage – its proven undeniably influential for acts including REM, Joy Division and Pixies. Just as inspiring as their musique concrète approach and dark humour are their boundary-pushing theatrical shows, which have been packing out landmark venues for over 40 years.