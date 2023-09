Producer and DJ Peggy Gou is synonymous with modern electronic music, seamlessly mixing Detroit, Berlin and London house and techno to pave her way as a singular artist. Honouring her South Korean heritage, Gou’s mixes English and Korean to craft her lyrics. When she isn’t blending lo-fi house and rattling techno in her live shows, she is running her record label Gudu, and her Virgil Abloh-backed streetwear brand Kirin.