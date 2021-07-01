Pedro the Lion emerged from Seattle in the mid ’90s with a series of conceptual albums featuring their first-person, pared-back style of indie rock. Joined by an ever-shifting lineup of instrumentalists, the project is driven by the musings of singer-songwriter David Bazan, whose lyrics contemplate his Christian upbringing and the US political landscape. Disbanding in 2004, the project was revived in 2019 with a Tiny Desk Concert, and the release of Phoenix – the first of five albums dedicated to the cities where Bazan grew up.