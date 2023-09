Described by The Guardian as “demigods of the ’90s underground”, Pavement’s clever, angular songwriting set the standard for indie rock in that decade and the ones that followed. Their seminal records, from the loose, playful rhythms of Slanted and Enchanted (1992) to the relatively polished Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain (1994) and the more experimental Wowee Zowee (1995), have garnered cult followings and inspired acts including Blur and Animal Collective.