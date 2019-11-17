Sense-invading, noisy techno is how DJ Paula Temple has communicated with the world since the ’90s: from channelling climate change anxieties into 2019’s apocalyptic Edge Of Everything (2019) to providing a rave sanctuary at EXIT festival, where she played just after the Yugoslav War ended (“it was one of the most amazing experiences of my life”). With co-signs from Jeff Mills and Chris McCormack early in her career, Temple has established herself as a technical innovator. In 2001, she helped to develop the MXF8 – a performance-focused MIDI controller she’s used in every live show since.