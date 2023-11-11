Newcastle DJ and producer Patrick Topping makes dance music that combines elements of electro, house, disco and techno. A regular in Ibiza, Topping and artists from his label, Trick, held a residency at DC-10 in 2022, and the DJ has played solo sets at Elrow Town, Coachella and Tomorrowland. A frequent collaborator – he has worked with artists such as Kevin Saunderson, Sam Fender and Robyn – Topping has built a career on building a positive community around a love for music, and capturing the energy that inspired him as a raver.