Listening to Partial Traces’s indie rock, it’s difficult not to hear the remnants of the members’ punk beginnings. Made up of members of Minnesotan punk outfits The Soviettes, Banner Pilot and Off With Their Heads, the Minneapolis trio emphasise keyboards, synths and guitars. These textured instrumentals provide the perfect backdrop for frontwoman Maren Macosko’s vocals – especially live, as she jumps between playing keyboard and noise guitar.