Formed in Brooklyn in 2012, Paris Monster meld together dizzying synthpop and gritty garage to produce music that’s left-field, beat-driven and a bit glitchy. Although it took seven years to release their debut album, 2019’s Lamplight, the band spent that time honing their famed idiosyncratic performance style. Using clever arrangements, they juggle drums, bass, synths and soulful vocals. The result is a layered, textured sound – which many find surprising, considering the band is only made up of two members.