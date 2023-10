With a raspy voice and bars that celebrate the little things in life, Papo2oo4’s rap is East Coast-blooded through and through. Hailing from New Jersey, the rapper has released a number of mixtapes alongside producer Subjxct 5, including PAP on P.E.D’s (2023) and Ballerific (2022) – the latter of which Pitchfork praised for its “fly lifestyle raps and woozy melodic flourishes”. Outside of his own releases, the wordsmith has collaborated with Wiki and toured with AKAI SOLO.